The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Announces Earnings Results

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:XONE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. 42,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,554. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99.

Several research analysts have commented on XONE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

