Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

Shares of LUNA traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,247. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $317.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.23.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

