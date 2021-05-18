Investment Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.47. The stock had a trading volume of 76,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,939. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.93 and a 52 week high of $263.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

