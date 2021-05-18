Power Ledger One Day Volume Hits $5.57 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $151.31 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00094454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.24 or 0.01464489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POWRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.