Mysterium Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.90 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Mysterium has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $11.90 million and approximately $34,172.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00094454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $623.24 or 0.01464489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

