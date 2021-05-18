Zacks: Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Announce $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will announce $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. WEX posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,014. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.07 and its 200 day moving average is $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,368.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $9,245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $10,073,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 49.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

