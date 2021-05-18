UnMarshal Price Hits $3.32 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00007793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $23.53 million and $969,233.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00091927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.00404599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00232159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005020 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.90 or 0.01381441 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00047190 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

