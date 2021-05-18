Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Tops $0.0198 on Major Exchanges

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Elamachain has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00094454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.24 or 0.01464489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00063694 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,407,975 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

