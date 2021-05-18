Ark (ARK) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. Ark has a market cap of $249.01 million and approximately $45.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00004484 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00021426 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,353,350 coins and its circulating supply is 129,232,453 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.