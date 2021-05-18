Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.600-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.01 billion-$8.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.95.

NYSE ZBH traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $167.18. 27,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,571. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,036.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

