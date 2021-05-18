Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 3,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,003,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

