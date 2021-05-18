Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 24,682 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,682 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

