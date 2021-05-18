Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Lifted by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after buying an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Autodesk by 185.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,503,000 after buying an additional 192,533 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $274.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 143.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.48 and its 200-day moving average is $284.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.23.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

