Canaccord Genuity Increases The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$82.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNS. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.33.

TSE:BNS traded down C$0.30 on Tuesday, hitting C$79.74. 1,196,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,232. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$50.17 and a 1 year high of C$80.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$71.51. The company has a market cap of C$96.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6300008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

