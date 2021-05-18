The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$89.50 at Canaccord Genuity

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$86.50 to C$89.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$82.90.

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$88.36. 1,609,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385,997. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$54.80 and a twelve month high of C$88.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.92. The stock has a market cap of C$160.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

