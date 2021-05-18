Canaccord Genuity Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$94.50

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$92.00 to C$94.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$87.45.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:NA traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$93.03. The company had a trading volume of 543,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.00. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$52.02 and a 52-week high of C$93.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.