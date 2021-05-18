Laurentian Raises Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.25

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Laurentian from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.64.

Shares of TSE EXE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.01. The company had a trading volume of 85,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,946. The company has a market capitalization of C$717.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.81. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.06 and a 12-month high of C$8.13.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

