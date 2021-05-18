Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

NYSE:APD opened at $301.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

