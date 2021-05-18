Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $8.54 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.93. 1,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,850. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.13. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

