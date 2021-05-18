Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to post $225.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.70 million and the highest is $241.80 million. Bally’s reported sales of $28.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 679.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $958.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $906.40 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.72 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bally’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

