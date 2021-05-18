Brokerages Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $901.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post sales of $901.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $978.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $869.36 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $85.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 952.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,574,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after purchasing an additional 875,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $127.12. The company had a trading volume of 86,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.30 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

