Grid+ (GRID) Price Reaches $0.24

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Grid+ has a total market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $85,919.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00094915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.15 or 0.01465520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00119583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00063814 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

GRID is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

