Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading Down 27.6% Over Last Week

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $120.07 million and $4.72 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for approximately $235.33 or 0.00552563 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00094915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.15 or 0.01465520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00119583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00063814 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

