Berenberg Bank Raises FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Price Target to GBX 150

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

LON:FRP traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 124.40 ($1.63). The stock had a trading volume of 29,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £302.53 million and a PE ratio of 34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. FRP Advisory Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.76).

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

