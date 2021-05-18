Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 51.2% of Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $104,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.44. The stock had a trading volume of 81,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,565. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

