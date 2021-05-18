Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Buys 312 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $361.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.89 and a 200-day moving average of $355.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $250.91 and a 1-year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

