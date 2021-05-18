Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.58. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,220. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 170,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

