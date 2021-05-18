Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.58. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,220. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 170,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.