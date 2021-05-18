Brokerages Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post $2.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post $2.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.70. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $12.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of HELE stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.02. 1,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,735. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $163.39 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

