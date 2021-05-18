I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 370,644 shares.The stock last traded at $63.08 and had previously closed at $63.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in I-Mab by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in I-Mab by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

