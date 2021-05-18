Crypto Village Accelerator Reaches Market Cap of $1,373.27 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 88.8% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $1,373.27 and approximately $62,753.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00094215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $626.30 or 0.01460009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00119298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00064194 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

