Hyperion Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $41,339.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00094215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $626.30 or 0.01460009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00119298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00064194 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

