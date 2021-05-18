$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.21. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,737. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $200.56 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.