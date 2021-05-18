$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.21. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,737. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $200.56 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

