Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $715.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $704.26 and a 200-day moving average of $702.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.38, for a total value of $1,222,161.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,752.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,777 shares of company stock worth $7,361,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

