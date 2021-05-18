Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOWL. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

BOWL stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.00). The stock had a trading volume of 155,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,326. The firm has a market cap of £392.35 million and a P/E ratio of 255.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 208.50.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

