Shaker Investments LLC OH Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,960 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 1.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 107,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,493,000 after buying an additional 757,220 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 78,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $217,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.