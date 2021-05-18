BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0022 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $200.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 231.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00057317 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,235,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

