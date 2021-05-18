Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,720 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 130.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,789,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $104,043,000 after buying an additional 87,591 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.2% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 60,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

VZ stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

