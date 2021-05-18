M&T Bank Corp Acquires 26,338 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,338 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $68,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

NYSE APD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $300.80. 4,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.17 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

