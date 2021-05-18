-$0.02 EPS Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. RPC reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,692,507.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,500,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,606,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,067,385 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 2,175,091 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 888,499 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $2,375,000. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 426,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RES stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,936. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

