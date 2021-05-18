Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 113.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NWG. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 226.67 ($2.96).

NWG traded up GBX 5.29 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 198.69 ($2.60). 24,552,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,710,020. The company has a market cap of £23.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 196.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.94. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72).

In other news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £187,311.54 ($244,723.73). Insiders have purchased 95,234 shares of company stock worth $18,761,208 over the last 90 days.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

