Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Upgraded to Buy at Numis Securities

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Numis Securities to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,330 ($17.38). Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Ergomed alerts:

Shares of ERGO stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,285 ($16.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £626.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,200.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,085.75. Ergomed has a 1-year low of GBX 362 ($4.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,440 ($18.81).

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.