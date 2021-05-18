SSE (LON:SSE) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Neutral

SSE (LON:SSE) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,446.78 ($18.90).

SSE stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,527 ($19.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,484.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,443.87. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,156 ($15.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

