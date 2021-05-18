Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price dropped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.85 to C$2.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Questor Technology stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.91. 23,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,958. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 10.77. The firm has a market cap of C$52.35 million and a P/E ratio of -27.29. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of C$1.24 and a 52 week high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

