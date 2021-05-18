Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,553 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.27% of Fiserv worth $212,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,250. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.