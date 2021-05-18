iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Issues Earnings Results

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. iQIYI updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of IQ stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. 993,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,766,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. iQIYI has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQ. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

