Zacks: Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Silgan posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.88. 2,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,185. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

