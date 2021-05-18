Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.900-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

