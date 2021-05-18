Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned about 29.95% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $255,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

QQQM opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.63. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $109.69 and a 1-year high of $140.85.

