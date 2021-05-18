Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to announce sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. AON reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.54. AON has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $260.97. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of AON by 15.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 154.1% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 130,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 79,441 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $863,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 108.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 7.2% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.