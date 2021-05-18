BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%.

Shares of BHTG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. 18,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. BioHiTech Global has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

In other BioHiTech Global news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $67,884.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

